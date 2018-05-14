Sheffield bus driver helps man under attack in city street

A bus driver stopped to help a man under attack in a Sheffield street.

The driver was travelling along Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor, at 2.30pm yesterday when he saw three three men attacking another man.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim flagged down the bus and the driver stopped to let him on.

One of the attackers also boarded the bus, pulled out a knife and made a stabbing gesture.

He was pushed off the bus and the driver closed the door and drove off.

A police investigation is now under way.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A bus driver travelling along Burngreave Road sees three males attacking one male.

"The lone a male threw stones at the three in order to keep them at bay.

"The lone male flags the bus down, the driver stops and allows lone male to get on the bus.

"One of the attackers closely followed him. This male pulls out a knife and makes a gesture to stab victim. As this occurred the male with the knife was pushed off the bus, the driver closes the doors and drives off."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.