Sheffield brewery puts down pints to pick up pace

Sheffield brewery staff are putting down their pints to pick up the pace, training to raise running total in city’s coming 10k race.

Award winning Abbeydale Brewery have further strengthened its links with the local community by selecting Cavendish Cancer Care as their first official charity partner.

As part of this commitment, they have been inspired to take on challenge of Sheffield 10K on September 23.

A team of 10, drawn from all areas of the brewery operation, have been out pounding the pavements and training hard in order to make a difference to local families affected by cancer.

Abbeydale have supported Cavendish for a number of years, after hearing about the charity and realising the difference they could make by helping an organisation that was supporting their immediate community.

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Abbeydalebrewery to sponsor.