Most items in the charity superstore are priced at less than £5.

Two members of a Sheffield family who have survived breast cancer officially opened Yorkshire’s newest and largest Cancer Research UK superstore this week.

Fay Adair and her niece Sam Marsden both inherited faults on the BRAC2 gene, which increases the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. The pair cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony at Meadowhall Retail Park on August 24.

Fay, 59, was diagnosed in 2016 after a routine mammogram. She is the youngest of three sisters who found out they were all at increased risk of cancer following her diagnosis.

Fay Adair, left, and Sam Marsden, right, cut the ribbon with CRUK Sheffield Meadowhall's new staff

She said: “Cancer was already a big part of our family. We lost our mum to ovarian cancer, and after I was diagnosed with breast cancer and found to have the BRCA2 gene, I encouraged my sisters to get tested too. They both came back positive.

“Jackie was able to have preventative surgery to remove her breasts and ovaries, but the cancer must have already started in her daughter Sam, and then our sister Marian.”

Sam, 50, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2018. Marian, 68, the middle of the three sisters, was diagnosed shortly after in November 2018.

Fay and Sam are both breast cancer survivors.

Fay, who lives in Ecclesfield, added: “Thanks to research, my sisters and my niece were given an early warning to look out for cancer as they were at a higher risk. This valuable knowledge meant they were able to catch it and treat it sooner or stop it before it started.”

“We were so excited to be asked to open this wonderful new Cancer Research UK superstore. Me and Sam have been enjoying a lovely day out together and supporting the important work of Cancer Research UK, and we’ve all picked up some super bargains too!”

Hundreds of shoppers were welcomed through the door following the ribbon cutting. Even with the majority of items costing less than £5, the shop had taken in £5,000 by 2pm on its opening day.

The superstore at Meadowhall Retail Park is four times bigger than CRUK's traditional high street charity shops.

Superstore manager, Graham Barker, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Fay and Sam for being our special guests to open our new superstore. They remind us all why we do what we do and hope their inspiring story encourages people from across Sheffield to come in and support us so that Cancer Research UK can continue to fund the very best scientists.”

“We are so grateful to the people of Sheffield who have made our first day so special.”

Cancer Research UK has pioneered the superstore concept in the charity sector, this store being its 37th. Each superstore is around four times bigger than a traditional high street shop.

The team are expecting over 1,000 donation bags a week to come in, ready to be processed and put out for sale as soon as possible, meaning stock will be replenished regularly throughout the day.

The Sheffield superstore is open Monday to Saturday, 9am until 6.30pm, and Sundays 10:30am to 4:30pm.