Sheffield braced for trafffic gridlock next weekend as student return clashes with city 10K
Sheffield is bracing itself for potential road gridlock – with thousands of students set to descend on the city for the new term – on the same weekend the city hosts a huge 10K race.
University of Sheffield students are expected to pour into the city centre en masse next Saturday and Sunday for the start of the new academic year which gets under way on September 23.
Last year their arrival brought the city to a standstill with huge traffic jams in and around the city centre.
And their influx of university students coincides with the Asda Foundation 10K which will be held on Sunday, the route of which snakes through some of the city’s heavily student populated areas.
To add to the potential traffic headaches, Sheffield Wednesday are also due to host Fulham at Hillsborough in the Championship from 3pm on Saturday.
Last year’s student arrival clogged up city centre streets – with delays of up to two hours for drivers as the influx coincided with a Sheffield United match at Bramall Lane.
Meanwhile, roads will also be closed on the Sunday for this year’s Asda 10K.
The race, which starts in Arundel Gate, will take runners on a journey along Charter Row and along Ecclesall Road, before skirting the edges of Endcliffe Park.
It will continues along Riverdale Road, along Endcliffe Vale Road, close to the Botanical Gardens, then travels down Brocco Bank and back to the city centre.
The race will start at 9.30 on Sunday with road closures and potential disruption in the Broomhall, Sharrow and Endcliffe areas as well as the city centre.