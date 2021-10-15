Sheffield boy who was missing for nearly a week found safe and well

A boy who had been missing for almost a week has been found safe and well, said police.

By David Kessen
Friday, 15th October 2021, 9:54 pm

Police put an appeal for help finding the 15-year-old, named by officers only as Joshua, last night, saying they were concerned about him after he had gone missing from his home in Norton on October 8

But a spokesman said tonight: “We're delighted to be able to tell you that missing Joshua, aged 15, from Sheffield, has been found safe and well.”

They thanked the public for their help.

Police have found a missing 15 year old. Police car stock image. Picture by FRANK REID

