Sheffield boy stabbed to death named locally

A Sheffield boy stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate has been named locally this afternoon.

Sam Baker, aged 15, was found seriously injured in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at 7.50pm.

He died in hospital an hour later.

COURT: Man due in court charged with sexually assaulting Sheffield police officer

Lowedges residents have named the young murder victim today while detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

CRIME: Police to visit schools for information over murder of Sheffield teenager

READ MORE: Man appears in court accused of murdering Sheffield toddler

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, said: "We believe there may have been a degree of targeting. We don't believe at this time it was a random attack."

A huge police cordon is in place in Lowedges this afternoon while police officers carry out enquiries at the scene.

The cordon is under police guard and a police tent has been erected at the spot where the murder victim was found to preserve any potential evidence at the crime scene.

Police officers are carrying out school visits today in a bid to gather information about the killing.

The murder is the third in Sheffield this week.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.