Sheffield boy stabbed on city estate was local

A Sheffield boy stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate lived there, the police have revealed.

The 15-year-old, who has not yet been named, was knifed in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at 7.50pm yesterday and died in hospital an hour later.

Police activity in Lowedges after a local boy was stabbed last night

South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that the boy lived on the Lowedges estate.

A white police tent has been erected at the spot where the injured teenager was found, close to the junction with Chesterfield Road South.

Officers have sealed off a large area of the estate, including Chesterfield Road South between the Bowshaw roundabout and Meadowhead roundabout, while detectives work to establish exactly what happened.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 829 of May 24.