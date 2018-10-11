Sheffield boy, seven, still in serious condition after horror motorbike crash

A Sheffield boy seriously injured when a motorbike stunt went wrong remains in hospital today.

Riley Dexter, from Sheffield, remains in a critical condition today following a collision in Llandudno, North Wales, on Sunday morning.

Riley Dexter was injured in a collision in North Wales on Sunday (Pic: Ian Cooper)

The talented youngster, who has been riding since he was just two, came off his bike in a head-on collision as he was performing a display as part of a motorbike stunt team at the Wales Rally GB.

Riley was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool where he remains today.

Temporary Superintendent Neil Harrison of North Wales Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the boy.

“This is now a joint investigation involving North Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive and our enquiries are now underway.

“Footage received by members of the public from their camera phones as well as CCTV from local hotels will now form part of the investigation and I would like to thank all those who have contacted us.

“We continue to appeal to anybody who witnessed the collision and who are yet to contact us, to do please do so as soon as possible.”

