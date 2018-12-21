Sheffield boy missing for nearly a month found ‘safe and well’

A Sheffield boy who has been missing for nearly a month has today been found safe and well.

Dominik Kroscen, aged 17, was reported missing after last being seen on Monday, November 26.

South Yorkshire police said last night that Dominik had been seen in the city centre that day, and had made contact with some people by phone and social media but nobody had heard from him since last weekend.

However, today officers revealed he has now been found ‘safe and well’.

Posting on Twitter police thanked the public for sharing the appeal.