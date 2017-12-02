Sheffield boxing gym ‘must go’, say planning officers

A boxing gym in the basement of an old pub in Sheffield could be told to close as the club is running without permission.

Last year proposals to turn the old Wharncliffe Hotel on Bevercotes Road, Firth Park, into two shared houses for 20 people with basement parking were given the green light.

But the council then received complaints the basement parking had not been provided and the area was being used for boxing practice.

On Tuesday councillors will consider a retrospective application for the gym and five new parking spaces. A report said there were concerns about an increase in on-street parking nearby, and new spaces behind the building would be ‘difficult if not impractical to use’.

Refusal, with the threat of enforcement action, is recommended. A report said the ‘thriving’ club could ‘most likely’ find another venue.