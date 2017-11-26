Sheffield boxing champion Johnny Nelson says his brother has been asked to leave the country

Sheffield boxing star Johnny Nelson has revealed his brother has been told he has 10 days to leave the country or mount an appeal.

The former cruiserweight world champion, who won 45 fights during an illustrious career, spoke out on Twitter about a letter his 68-year-old brother Alan, received from the Home Office.

Picture: @SkyJohnnyNelson

In a tweet directed at Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Nelson said: "My 68-year-old old brother has been in the UK for 53 years. He has received a letter stating he has 10 days to leave or appeal. He received indefinite stay on his passport, lost in a house fire over 20 yrs ago.

"He’s an OAP & will have to find hundreds for legal representation."

Since his retirement in 2006, Nelson is still active within the sport and is currently part of Sky Sport's boxing team.

The Home Office has been contacted for a comment.