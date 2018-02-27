Sheffield boxer has licence suspended for sick tweets following death of fighter Scott Westgarth

Sheffield boxer Tyan Booth has had his licence suspended for a tasteless remark on social media following the death of Scott Westgarth.

Robert Smith, secretary of British Boxing Board of Control, said the licence of Tyan, 34, who is trained by Dominic Ingle, had been suspended with immediate effect following tweets posted on Monday - the day Mr Westgarth's death was confirmed.

Mr Westgarth, who was trained by Glyn Rhodes at Sheffield Boxing Centre, passed away in hospital just hours after winning the biggest fight of his career against Dec Spelman on Saturday night.

Booth took to Twitter to say: "Some people would enjoy it if I got killed in a boxing ring like Scott Westgarth #MANDOWN."

He later added: "To those complaining about my tweet about the boxer who got killed recently, I'm boxing myself in two weeks and I've spent the past three months drinking cider and not training properly so there's a good chance I'll end up in a wheelchair like Gerald McClellan, so tune in."

McCellan has been in a wheelchair since he suffered a serious brain injury in his final fight against Nigel Benn in 1995.

Mr Westgarth's brother Adam replied: "You nasty piece of s***, my brother has accomplished more than you ever have and ever will! You take that down or I will take you out. I promise. You don’t deserve to be recognised as a boxer."

Booth's trainer Dominic Ingle later tweeted to say the 34-year-old would also be reprimanded by the Ingle Gym for his comments.

Mr Ingle said: "The inappropriate comments tweeted recently by Tyan Booth will be dealt with by the Ingle Gym & BBBofC. He has been asked to remove them."

Mr Westgarth had been the underdog against Spelman in Doncaster but won a points decision to set up a challenge for the English light-heavyweight title.

He gave post-fight interviews before collapsing in the changing room and being taken to hospital.