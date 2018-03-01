Sheffield-bound train stranded by snow drifts for TWO HOURS, as passengers warned not to travel

Passengers on a Sheffield-bound train have been stranded for TWO HOURS after it was blocked by snow drifts.

The 6.20pm TransPennine Express service from Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield is stuck just outside of Chinley, on the edge of the Peak District, it is understood.

Staff have handed out foil blankets to help passengers stay warm and efforts are ongoing to dig the train clear, but one person on board said it was still not known how long it would be before they are on the move again.

The train operator says all lines between Stockport and Sheffield are blocked, and says disruption is expected until the end of the day.

It has advised customers not to travel.

Alfie Robinson, who is among those on board, said: "Snow drifts are blocking our way forward and frozen points blocking our way backwards. We've been stuck for two hours now.

"They’ve given us foil blankets and are trying to dig us out but have no idea how long we will be here for.

"There is no running water in the toilets, and no toilet paper or soap."

TransPennine Express says there will be no replacement road transport this evening due to severe weather conditions.

It has reminded customers they can claim a refund if their journey is delayed by more than 30 minutes.

East Midlands Trains services are also being affected by snow and ice, and the operator has advised passengers to check before travelling.

The Sheffield to London St Pancras service has been reduced to one train an hour, with additional stops at Loughborough and East Midlands Parkway.

Mr Robinson said the train did eventually get moving again at around 9.40pm.