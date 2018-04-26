Sheffield bouncer urges judge to pass lenient sentence on man who attacked him

A bouncer at a Sheffield pub has pleaded with a Crown Court judge to pass the most lenient sentence possible on the man who left him unconscious when he attacked him in a drunken brawl.

"I am the victim, and I ask Your Honour to pass the most lenient sentence you can," the bouncer said to Judge Roger Thomas QC, explaining his Islamic religious beliefs led him to try and forgive those who have wronged him, if they can acknowledge, and apologise for, their wrongdoing.

During the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, the court heard how the bouncer met with the defendant, Adam Young, following the first hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court when Young offered him a 'sincere apology'.

The bouncer took to the stand and attempted to deter the judge from sending his attacker to prison, while understanding he would need to 'balance Young's previous convictions and the public interest'.

Judge Thomas said the bouncer's 'generous spirit' had helped to persuade him to deal with Young by way of a community order which includes 120 hours unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

David Wain, prosecuting, told the court how the attack took place at the Thorncliffe Arms in Chapeltown on August 5 last year, after the bouncer made the decision to eject Young on account of his drunken behaviour.

After trying to pass drinks to his friends in the beer garden, where alcohol is prohibited, Young, aged 37 and another man began attacking the bouncer when he attempted to intervene.

"The defendant punched him and he was unfortunately knocked unconscious for eight minutes. He has suffered ongoing pain and headaches, some of which is still going on," added Mr Wain.

Young pleaded guilty to one account of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while the other man involved in the attack received a conditional discharge following a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Defending, Lucy Hogarth, told the court that Young, of Griffiths Road, High Green had five children and a wife to support, and despite his behaviour on the night of the offence, was not someone who would often drink to excess.

Passing sentence, Judge Thomas told Young: "I hope you are going to learn a lesson from this case, and the shock of being in court will give you some perspective about the possibility of going to prison."

Judge Thomas also ordered Young to pay £500 in compensation, and made him the subject of a three-month curfew order which will be in place between 8pm and 6am.