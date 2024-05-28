Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield hospitality leaders are challenging industry peers to ‘raise the bar’ by joining an awards scheme that promotes safer socialising.

Best Bar None Sheffield gives licenced venues - including bars, pubs, restaurants, cinemas and other venues - which meet stringent standards with a Home Office-backed accreditation.

In February, 26 first-class licenced premises received their Best Bar None Sheffield awards at a glittering ceremony in Sheffield City Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now participants have joined a call for more venues to take part in the 13th edition of the scheme.

Amy Locke of The Forum

“We took part in the Sheffield Best Bar None Scheme because we wanted to raise our standards”, said Dom Ng, business development manager at Guyshi charcoal barbecue restaurant on West Street.

“The key benefit of having the status is living up to the expectations of those standards but also exceeding them, showcasing how we go above and beyond.

“We are raising the bar - literally - to showcase to our community what we are about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To achieve Best Bar None status, premises must pass an extensive assessment to prove public welfare is their top priority. It also looks at issues such as noise, litter, preventing underage drinking, female safety and reducing disorder or crime. The ten highest performers are then given awards.

Dom Ng of Guyshi

Amy Locke, assistant manager at 2024 ‘best bar/late bar’ winner The Forum on Devonshire Street, said having the independent award helped customers feel welcomed and protected.

She added: “Having Best Bar None makes sure our customers know we are always putting their safety at the forefront of our minds.

“They know all our policies are aimed towards keeping them safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Business Improvement District delivers the free Best Bar None scheme, in partnership with Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Police.

Best Bar None best chain runner up with Diane Jarvis

For 2024-2025, organisers are aiming to recruit a larger variety of licenced premises.They would like to attract more restaurants and venues from new locations close to the city centre boundary, such as Kelham Island.

Diane Jarvis, Head of Business Operations at Sheffield BID, said: “Best Bar None helps encourage more people into the city centre to enjoy the thriving leisure scene - with confidence they will be socialising safely.

“There are more than 200 licenced venues in Sheffield city centre alone which can hold a premises licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next year we would love to welcome more of them, especially venues such as hotels and theatres, casinos and restaurants, into the scheme.”

Benefits for venues which take part in Best Bar None Sheffield include improved staff training or care, positive working relationships with police and licensing authorities, plus increased customer confidence.

Jessica Doncaster, South Yorkshire Police's Neighbourhood Inspector for Sheffield city centre, added: "We want everyone who visits Sheffield to be able to have a safe, enjoyable experience in the city centre. "We're already working in partnership with Sheffield businesses who all promote safe and sensible activity within our nighttime economy through being a part of the Best Bar None (BBN) scheme.

"I'd encourage any eligible business owner in the city to consider becoming part of BBN. “Joining sends a clear message to anyone who steps into your venue that they are entering a well-run premises that puts people's safety first."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of the Waste and Street Scene Committee at Sheffield City Council, added: “It’s good to see bars, restaurants and nightclubs continuing to sign up for Best Bar None and encouraging those that haven’t yet to just do it. “From my conversations with venues that are part of the scheme, I know how much they put into it working with the police, local authority and other organisations in the city to do all they can to make sure people are safe on a night out.“I see a lot of passion and determination from everyone involved and it’s great to see.”