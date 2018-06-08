Sheffield-born 'Kings of Clubs' Peter Stringfellow predicted he 'would live to 100'

Sheffield-born 'King of Clubs' Peter Stringfellow - who died this week aged 77 - once expressed his belief that he would live to 100.

The nightclub mogul died in the early hours of yesterday morning after a battle with cancer.

Peter wrote a column for the Daily Mirror in 2016 in which he voiced his conviction that he would live to see his 100th birthday.

He reportedly told how his family had kept him going during a previous battle with lung cancer in 2008.

He wrote: "They are wonderful, and my family, now, are my everything. I want to be around for them.

“I know I won’t be here forever but I do think I am going to make it to 100.

“I’m honestly convinced I’m going to make the century — there’s no doubt in my mind.”

Following his death tributes have poured in from celebrities and people who were with him on the Sheffield music scene in the early days.

The entrepreneur, who grew up in Pitsmoor, worked in a series of jobs including at a potted meat factory and a stint in the Navy before finding his calling as a nightclub boss.

In 1962, he began renting St Aidan's Church Hall in Manor Lane every Friday night, known as the Black Cat Club.

The following year, The Beatles played at the Azena Ballroom in Gleadless - and it proved the turning point in his career.

Over the next three years, he brought bands and singers such as The Who, Pink Floyd, Rod Stewart and Elton John to the city,

Venues in Leeds and Manchester followed, before Stringfellow moved to London in 1980 and opened Stringfellows Covent Garden.

It was an immediate hit, and became frequented by international film and rock stars, as did his subsequent clubs in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

Stringfellow's publicist Matt Glass announced his death yesterday.

He said: "It's very sad news. It was kept very private, he didn't want to tell. He wanted to keep it a secret."

Stringfellow is survived by his wife Bella and four children. He was also grandfather to Taylor, Jaime, Thomas and Isabelle.