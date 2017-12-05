Sheffield-born England star Harry Maguire goes back to school to inspire the next generation

Sheffield-born England star Harry Maguire returned to his roots to give an inspirational talk to children at his former primary school.

Maguire, 24, formally of Sheffield United but now of Premier League Leicester City and England, dropped in to Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary in Spinkhill near Sheffield.

Maguire, pictured during a question and answer section with year five and six children. Picture: Marie Caley/The Star

The defender, who grew up in Mosborough, swapped the hallowed turf of Wembley for the classroom as eager schoolchildren fired questions at the football star.

The stopper, more comfortable with battling international footballers such as Paul Pogba and Sergio Aguero, faced a tough line of questioning from classes across the school.

The England star, who has now been capped three times by his country, also took time out to speak to staff.

Pupils asked the 24-year-old how he dealt with criticism in the media and how he bounces back when he gets something wrong.

Maguire during a question and answer section with year three and four children. Picture: Marie Caley/The Star

"If you're the Prime Minister or an office worker, you'll always make a mistake," Maguire told the children.

"You need to believe in yourself that you can do better and be the best you can be."

Speaking after his question and answer sessions Maguire paid tribute to the school, staff and the pupils.

He said: "It's always good to see the little kids and how happy they are to see me. If i can inspire them in any way then it's always a pleasing day in something that's very worthwhile.

Maguire, pictured with year one and two children at Immaculate Conception Catholic Primary School in Spinkhill. Picture: Marie Caley/The Star

"They asked some really good questions and I'm more than happy to answer them.

"It was good to see the staff, some are still here, some of my old teachers when I was a young kid back in the day.

"Throughout the time at football clubs they often want to help out in the community in terms of schools and education in general - they always want the best for the kids.

"I've done my fair few in the time but it's always nice to come back to my old school - giving something back to them for all the good times and good memories I have at this place."