Sheffield 'bogus caller' arrested and charged thanks to public appeal

A bogus caller who allegedly preyed on vulnerable people in Sheffield has been arrested and charged after members if the public provided key information to police.

Officers appealed earlier this week for information about a woman suspected of scamming vulnerable people in Ecclesfield and Parson Cross.

As a result of information received, a 34-year-old woman from the High Green area was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, August 9) on suspicion of fraud.

The suspect has this afternoon been charged with numerous fraud offences.

A police spokesperson said: "We take a very dim view of those that seek to exploit vulnerable people and as such we made it our priority to put a stop to this individual's actions as soon as possible. Your assistance made that happen and it has been great to see everyone working together towards a common goal.

"We are extremely passionate about building stronger links between us and the community and this is a perfect example of what we can achieve by working together.

"A massive thank you to all of you that got in touch."