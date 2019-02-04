Sheffield blood centre in street campaign to test people’s blood as priority groups run low

The Sheffield blood donation centre will this week run a free testing service to encourage people to find out their blood group and help them meet rising hospital demand.

The Church Street centre needs 222 new donors this month alone, with blood groups O negative, B negative and A negative in short supply.

Sheffield’s ‘What’s Your Type’ event will take place at Sheffield Town Hall on Pinstone Street on February 7.

Trained NHS Blood and Transplant staff will test your blood with a finger prick test, with the sample testing done in just a few short minutes and your results given straight back to you.

Jane Dawson, Sheffield donor centre manager said: “People are always curious to find out their blood type and why it is special.

“What’s Your Type events are a fun way to find out and we’d love people to come along and learn how their blood type is special for saving lives.

“We need new blood donors in Sheffield in order to ensure we have the right blood to help patients. We need 222 donors this February at Sheffield donation centre. It’s easy and quick to donate.”

Each blood donation made can save or improve the lives of up to three people.

The blood you donate is used by patients receiving treatment for cancer and blood disorders or after accidents, surgery or childbirth.

You can make, view or change appointments by calling 0300 123 23 23, using the GiveBlood app or going online at www.blood.co.uk.