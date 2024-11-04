A new project has been launched to preserve the memories of the last generation to remember the Sheffield Blitz.

The Sheffield Blitz Memorial Trust turned back the clock to World War Two with a 1940s-themed afternoon tea to launch the new 'Blitz Kids' Project.

Devonshire Street in Sheffield city centre after the Blitz | Neil Anderson

Held at The Silver Plate, Sheffield College, the event drew over 40 attendees, including civic dignitaries, councillors, 'Blitz kids,' academics, and local businesses.

Supported by a £91,280 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project is focused on preserving the memories of the last generation that remember the air raids that devastated Sheffield in December 1940 and made over a tenth of the city homeless.

Scenes in Sheffield after the Blitz | Peter Tuffrey

Sheffield College catering students prepared a 1940s-inspired tea for the launch event.

Neil Anderson, of the Sheffield Blitz Memorial Trust, said: “This project is about recording the memories of the last generation that remember the attacks first hand – people that were children at the time of the attacks.

“Their memories are unique and give a deeply personal perspective on this defining event in Sheffield’s history.”

As part of this ambitious ‘Blitz Kids’ project, the Trust will expand the Sheffield Blitz exhibition at the National Emergency Services Museum and produce a new book featuring personal stories from ‘Blitz kids’ themselves.

Beyond archival efforts, the project aims to engage the local community through educational activities.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to develop valuable skills in interview recording, web design, and historical research, contributing to a project that ensures the endurance of Sheffield’s wartime stories.

Swathes of Sheffield were destroyed in the Blitz | Sheffield Newspapers

The Trust is calling on the community to get involved, whether by volunteering or supporting the project’s upcoming events.

By sharing stories of resilience and endurance, the aim of the ‘Blitz Kids’ project is to make Sheffield’s history accessible and alive for future generations.