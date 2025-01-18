Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Sheffield have been asked to leave wheelie bins out for a second week as the council’s contractor battles a backlog due to snow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Householders in House Storrs were due to have blue bins collected on Monday, January 6. But heavy snow shut down services. Veolia also missed the black bin round a week later, on Monday, January 13, before collecting them a few days late.

Blue bins on High Storrs Road picture on Monday January 13 are still awaiting collection two weeks on. | NW

But almost two weeks on, the private firm was unable to say when blue bins, for paper and card, would be collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Veolia spokesperson said: “We apologise to all residents whose services have been disrupted by the bad weather last week.

“Our teams have been working hard to complete all bin collections that were disrupted by the snow and ice and we appreciate your patience.

"Please leave your bin out and we will collect them as soon as possible."