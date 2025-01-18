Sheffield bins: Veolia issues statement on snow backlog after two-week wait for collections
Householders in House Storrs were due to have blue bins collected on Monday, January 6. But heavy snow shut down services. Veolia also missed the black bin round a week later, on Monday, January 13, before collecting them a few days late.
But almost two weeks on, the private firm was unable to say when blue bins, for paper and card, would be collected.
A Veolia spokesperson said: “We apologise to all residents whose services have been disrupted by the bad weather last week.
“Our teams have been working hard to complete all bin collections that were disrupted by the snow and ice and we appreciate your patience.
"Please leave your bin out and we will collect them as soon as possible."
