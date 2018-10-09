Sheffield beauty queen set to raise money for children’s charity to give back after live saving operation

A beauty queen from Sheffield is raising money for a children’s charity, to help others after undergoing a life-saving operation as a child.

Lorna Stratford, 24, from Beighton, who was recently crowned Miss South Yorkshire, is raising money for Zoe’s Place, a baby hospice charity, by hosting a fundraising event later this month.

When she was young, Lorna had scoliosis, so has been involved with raising money for charity before, to give back to those who saved her life, and to help others in similar situations.

She said: “I used to have scoliosis, which is curvature of the spine. That resulted in a nine hour operation to save my life.

“I have two metal rods in my spine and 22 screws holding me up.

“I was at Sheffield Children’s hospital, and that’s why I want to raise money for charity, and why I’m 100 per cent when it’s anything to do with children. If you’re in hospital you’re scared as a child and your parents can’t help, your life is in a strangers hands.”

The beauty queen, who works part-time as a pharmacy dispenser in Catcliffe, recently competed in the Miss South Yorkshire competition, which she originally joined in order to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

She said: “It is the first time I’ve ever done anything like this. My boyfriend asked me to do it last year, as it was raising money for Bluebell Wood. I couldn’t do it because of work commitments so couldn’t find the time.

“I lost a friend to a brain tumour and Bluebell Wood were the charity for her, I managed to raise over £400 in four weeks, some of the other girls had a little more time to raise money but I entered quite late.

“I didn’t believe it at first. I don’t usually win anything, it was lovely all the girls were so nice I made lots of friends and we’re still in contact.”

Lorna’s victory at the Miss South Yorkshire competition means she will now compete in the Miss Supermodel England contest, held in Barnsley on November 17.

As part of the contest, she will be raising money for baby hospice charity Zoe’s Place, who provide palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five years suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

If she wins, Lorna will become the new Supermodel England holder for the next 12 months.

She will be hosting the charity event for Zoe’s Place at the Fox Inn Pub, Beighton on October 20, to coincide with her 25th birthday.

To help Lorna win the title, people need to vote for her through the Supermodel England Facebook Page, by liking the picture of the finalist in the 2018 public vote.

For votes to count, voters must also like the Supermodel England Official Facebook page.



