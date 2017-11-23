Sheffield beauty queen graduates - just days after finishing third in Miss World

A Sheffield student and beauty queen has celebrated her graduation - just days after finishing third in Miss World.

Stephanie Hill, the current Miss England, joined hundreds of other students at Sheffield City Hall to celebrate graduating with a first class honours degree in Oncology and Radiography - only a few days after finishing as one of the two runners-up in the world famous pageant, this year held in China.

Stephanie secured third spot in Miss World.

The 22-year-old from Hope Valley, a previous Miss South Yorkshire, wants to eventually become a clinical scientist for cancer research but will now take a year out from her studies to fulfill her Miss England role, travelling with Miss World for their Beauty with a Purpose charity projects across the globe.

Stephanie just missed out on the title of Miss World at the weekend ceremony and was awarded third place, beaten only by Miss India, Manushi Chhillar, who took the crown, and Andrea Meza, of Mexico who came runner-up. She is the highest placed English contestant since 1992.

Contestants from more than 100 countries took place in the 67th annual competition.

For more information on Stephanie, visit her website at www.stephaniehillofficial.com