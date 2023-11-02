News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield-based Rowan Campbell-Pilling first driver announced for 2024 ROKiT British F4 Campaign

Rowan Campbell-Pilling has signed with Argenti Motorsport for the 2024 ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by the FIA and is the first driver to announce their spot on the grid.
By Rachel MeasuresContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
The 16-year-old from Sheffield will join the grid for his all important move into single seaters for the 2024 season.

He said: “I’m really excited to be joining the ROKiT British F4 grid for 2024 with Argenti Motorsport. They have been fantastic in helping me adapt to the new F4 car. Testing over this year has been really positive.

“I’m now looking forward to competing against some familiar faces from karting – and good friends – whilst racing on some of the UK’s most iconic circuits. I can’t wait to get started.”

Rowan Campbell-Pilling has signed with Argenti Motorsport for the 2024 ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by the FIA

The move comes off the back of a successful karting career where Rowan competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes.

Since the age of five, Rowan has won a multitude of trophies across the UK and was crowned UK junior karting Champion, the youngest ever winner of the National Series, at the age of 14.

Before that, the early stages of his motorsport journey began at the tender age of two where he rode electric trials bikes all across the UK.

Argenti Motorsport team principal, Michael Meadows, said: “It’s great to welcome Rowan to the team for his maiden year of single seater racing. In a short time working with him, we have already seen that he has a lot of talent and potential.

F4 CarF4 Car
F4 Car

“Helping drivers transition from karting to F4 is always an exciting prospect and we look forward to furthering his development – with a good test programme in place – to be ready for 2024.”

Rowan now has his focus fully set on his debut in the championship at Donington Park in late April.

