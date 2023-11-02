Sheffield-based Rowan Campbell-Pilling first driver announced for 2024 ROKiT British F4 Campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 16-year-old from Sheffield will join the grid for his all important move into single seaters for the 2024 season.
He said: “I’m really excited to be joining the ROKiT British F4 grid for 2024 with Argenti Motorsport. They have been fantastic in helping me adapt to the new F4 car. Testing over this year has been really positive.
“I’m now looking forward to competing against some familiar faces from karting – and good friends – whilst racing on some of the UK’s most iconic circuits. I can’t wait to get started.”
The move comes off the back of a successful karting career where Rowan competed in the Daniel Ricciardo Series and IAME X30 in both the junior and senior classes.
Since the age of five, Rowan has won a multitude of trophies across the UK and was crowned UK junior karting Champion, the youngest ever winner of the National Series, at the age of 14.
Before that, the early stages of his motorsport journey began at the tender age of two where he rode electric trials bikes all across the UK.
Argenti Motorsport team principal, Michael Meadows, said: “It’s great to welcome Rowan to the team for his maiden year of single seater racing. In a short time working with him, we have already seen that he has a lot of talent and potential.
“Helping drivers transition from karting to F4 is always an exciting prospect and we look forward to furthering his development – with a good test programme in place – to be ready for 2024.”
Rowan now has his focus fully set on his debut in the championship at Donington Park in late April.