A major road on the Sheffield – Barnsley border has been closed tonight after a ‘severe’ multi-vehicle car crash.

South Yorkshire Police are on the scene after the crash, on the A616, just north of High Green, near the ‘McDonalds’ roundabout, say National Highways, after the incident in the last few minutes. Disruption is expected to last into the early hours.

A National Highways statement said: “Traffic is being held on the A616 westbound between M1 and A61 (Tankersley) due to a collision involving at least three vehicles.” They have described the incident as ‘severe’

National Highways said at 8.30pm this evening that they expected disruption to continue until nearly 1am. They said traffic was now being diverted locally at the scene.

