Sheffield barber shop applies to serve customers alcohol

Male grooming in Sheffield could soon step up a notch, after a city centre salon applied to serve alcohol.

Customers at The Mancave, in Orchard Square Shopping Centre, on Church Street, would be able to enjoy a pint while they wait to be shaved or get their hair cut, under the proposals.

The licensing notice on the window of the premises

Kasra Abolverdi has applied to the council for a licence to serve alcohol seven days a week, between 9am and 7pm.

READ MORE: Chimney sculptures at Tinsley towers site need a rethink after £4m funding bid is rejected

The manager of the gentlemen's barber shop said the idea was that clients could sup a beer, whisky or coffee while waiting to be seen or while they have their hair cut.

The deadline for people to have their say is Monday, after which the council will make a decision.

READ MORE: Dan Jarvis selected as Labour Party candidate for Sheffield City Region mayor