Sheffield bar Wick at Both Ends to close for refurb with a ‘drink the bar dry’ special

Sheffield cocktail lovers will have to go without their favoruite tipple at The Wick at Both Ends – for a few days at least.

Sheffield Vibe have reported that the cocktail bar will close its doors next week to undergo a full refurbishment, opening up again Friday, March 22.

The Wick At Both Ends pub in West Street, Sheffield.

The bar will still be open for St Patrick’s Day but will shut its doors on Monday to prepare for its brand new look.

Vibe have reported that the bar will be launching a brand new cocktail menu to go alongside their recent new food menu from Twisted Pizza.

The Wick will be holding a ‘drink the bar’ dry closing event on St Patrick’s Day with huge discounts on their drinks menu.

General Manager, Reece told Vibe: “We are very excited to unveil the new and improved Wick! The refurb is very much needed and it will be great to launch our new menus alongside the reopening.”

Bursting onto the West Street scene in 2010, The Wick attracts huge crowds all week long with its great music, cocktails and food menu.

It has described itself as ‘one of the most dynamic bars in the city’ and it’s easy to see why with its constantly packed dancefloor every weekend.

A message on its webbsite reads: “The Wick truly begins to burn from 5pm onwards, with a wide spectrum of cleverly crafted drinks. Lose yourself in our extensive cocktail list and indulge in our international craft beer menu selected by our enthusiastic and talented bar staff.

“Everything slots into place at 9pm as the resident DJs fill the venue with music that is sure to carry you through until the early hours. A place that encourages nothing but to have a good time! The Wick's sole purpose is to offer an element of escapism to anyone who wants it, seven days a week!”