It may have only been closed for a few days but we’ve all missed The Wick at Both Ends.

The popular West Street bar closed for a refurb on Monday after a ‘drink the bar dry’ special party on St Patrick’s Day.

The Wick At Both Ends pub in West Street, Sheffield.

It’s been a busy few days for the cocktail bar and staff are preparing the final touches before reopening their doors to customers tonight.

Staff have been posting pictures of the bar’s progress on Instagram and it’s safe to say it’s going to look (and feel) very different.

According to the pictures, the bar has been stripped back, the booths ropped out, the toilets demolished, the tiles pulled off and a new bar installed.

Customers will also be excited to elarn that The Wick has now installed air con, bringing an end to humid nights inside the venue.

The Wick has been posting posting pictures of its interior design on Instagram, with a colourful naturistic feel to the wallpapers in particular.

Following the refurb, the bar will be launching a brand new cocktail menu to go alongside their recent new food menu from Twisted Pizza.

General Manager, Reece said: “We are very excited to unveil the new and improved Wick! The refurb is very much needed and it will be great to launch our new menus alongside the reopening.”

Bursting onto the West Street scene in 2010, The Wick attracts huge crowds all week long with its great music, cocktails and food menu.

It has described itself as ‘one of the most dynamic bars in the city’ and it’s easy to see why with its constantly packed dancefloor every weekend.

A message on their website reads: “The Wick truly begins to burn from 5pm onwards, with a wide spectrum of cleverly crafted drinks. Lose yourself in our extensive cocktail list and indulge in our international craft beer menu selected by our enthusiastic and talented bar staff.

“Everything slots into place at 9pm as the resident DJs fill the venue with music that is sure to carry you through until the early hours. A place that encourages nothing but to have a good time! The Wick's sole purpose is to offer an element of escapism to anyone who wants it, seven days a week!”