Sheffield bar offers its customers FREE BEER - but you'd better be quick

Free beer. Now that we've got your attention - a Sheffield bar is offering its customers free beer.

Independent craft brewer BrewDog has invited customers in Sheffield to try a free taste of its new beer: India Pale Ale.

All beer fans in Sheffield need to do to claim this incredible offer is tag a friend on the company's social media channels using the hashtag #DrinkIndie.

However, both of you must do this midnight tonight in order to claim the free half-pint of of India Pale Ale.

BrewDog said they are hoping the free drink will help people across the UK 'break away from the shackles of mass-produced beer'.

James Watt, cofounder of BrewDog said: “Indie Pale Ale will mark the craft beer awakening of thousands of people who are yet to discover the awesome power of independent craft beer.

"This is for everyone who thinks they don’t like beer, for those who’ve been bamboozled by mega breweries insisting beer is just fizzy, yellow lager, for those too shy to ask for something different.

"This is the first beer of the rest of your life. Toast your freedom, and be transformed.”

Anyone wishing to receive a free half pint of Indie Pale Ale can tag their friend and @BrewDog on Twitter, or comment on BrewDog’s Indie Pale Ale posts on Facebook.com/BrewDogOfficial or Instagram.com/BrewDogOfficial.

Then, simply head to BrewDog Sheffield on Devonshire Street and show staff proof of the post on your phone. Enjoy!