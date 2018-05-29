Sheffield bands appeal over 'missing' city musician

Have your say

Musicians across Sheffield are appealing for information about a well-known city musician who has reportedly gone missing.

Anthony Allen, who plays drums in Sheffield band The Book Club, was last seen yesterday in the Anston / Dinnington area of the city.

Famous names from the city's music scene have already shared the appeal including Reverend and the Makers and Milburn.

Anybody who has seen Anthony or has any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with his family or friends.

Those who haven't are asked to share the appeal on Twitter or Facebook.