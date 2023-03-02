Sheffield band play to support St Luke’s Hospice

Charity rock band MAM Tour have raised almost £800 for St Luke’s Hospice with their most recent gigs.

Ellie Matthews with MAM Tour

The Sheffield band – the name stands for Middle Aged Men on Tour – donate 100 per cent of their fees to St Luke’s

And the latest donation of £797.10 takes the fundraising total over the past two years to more than £2,000.

The music and the fundraising continues into 2023 with dates between now and June at Ther Rose and Crown in Stannington, Dorothy Pax at Victoria Quays, The Church House in St James Street, The Shiny Sheff in Crimicar Lane, The Greystones in Greystones and Gillyfest at Lodge Moor

“Several members of the band have seen at first hand the amazing work St Luke’s do and they have cared for family members and friends of ours in the past,” said band member Steve Wilkinson.

“We felt strongly that we wanted to give something back and help St Luke’s continue that work for others.”

St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews commented: “We are so pleased that MAM Tour are continuing to support us.