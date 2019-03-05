Sheffield band giving fans the ‘Ultimate Leppard’ experience

A Def Leppard tribute band from Sheffield is achieving national success, with bookings at venues all across the UK.

‘Ultimate Leppard’ was formed last year after rock covers band, Guilty as Sin, kept receiving compliments for their Def Leppard cover tracks, and decided to create an outright tribute act.

“Surprisingly there isn’t another Def Leppard tribute band in the city, or even in Yorkshire,” said drummer John-Robert Haith, of the famous Sheffield band, which formed in the city in the 70’s as part of the new wave of British heavy metal movement.

“There are only three in the country amazingly, including ourselves. We actually formed the tribute band the day before Def Leppard announced their 2018 tour, purely by chance, which was uncanny; and our success in recent months has proven there’s a real appetite for their music.”

The band features Andy Knight, of Doncaster, on lead vocals; John, from Rotherham, on drums; Richard Jakes, also from Rotherham, on guitar; Stuart Gibson, from Hillsborough, also on guitar; and Lee Bunn, from Doncaster, on bass.

Singer Andy added: “We have thousands of ‘likes’ on our Facebook page, and are completely booked up for the next 12 months solid, playing everywhere from Corporation in Sheffield and The Robin in Wolverhamption, to Hanger 18 in Swansea and The Studio in Hartlepool.

“It means a lot to us to be able to play the music of these local icons. What’s more, Def Leppard has some really die-hard fans, and we’ve had so many compliments from so many of them, saying we’re the best tribute they’ve seen. We even have a core group of people that follow us around to many of our gigs now too which is amazing.”