Sheffield author to sell copies of her first children’s book to raise funds for hospital 

An author is selling her book to raise funds for the hospital which she credits with helping her husband meet his first grandchild.

Tracey Barker, from Lodgemoor, wants to make as much money as possible for Weston Park Hospital, where her husband Steve is receiving treatment for bowel cancer.

Tracey will sell copies of her first published her children’s book, called Sansa (the Not-So-Smelly Skunk), in aid of the hospital.

The 54-year-old wrote the book as a coping mechanism when Steve, age 59, was not feeling well. Her unusual pets, two skunks called Sansa and Osha were the inspiration behind the tale.

Tracey, a medicine management sites co-ordinator for St Luke’s Hospice, said: “I wanted to help the charity because my husband Steve has been a patient there for almost ten years.

“He was first diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 50 and will be 60 in June this year which will be a real landmark for us.

“Initially Steve had bowel surgery followed by chemotherapy at Weston Park Hospital and we were hoping for a cure.

“Sadly just before reaching his five year all clear the cancer came back in one of his lungs and he has been having continuous chemotherapy ever since.

“Last month he received his 100th treatment which we think is a pretty incredible achievement.

“Although we have been through a lot we feel extremely lucky to have such an fantastic oncology centre in Sheffield, and it is thanks to the amazing staff and treatments at Weston Park that Steve will be here to see his first grandchild bei ng born in June this year.

“There have been a few hurdles along the way but the staff at Weston Park Hospital have always helped us through them or found a way around them so that Steve can continue his treatment and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them.”

Sansa (the Not-So-Smelly Skunk) and is a colourful rhyming picture book for children aged up to six years.

The book usually costs £10.99 but Tracey has given twenty signed copies to Weston Park Hospital for staff there to sell for £8 per copy, and £3 from every copy sold will go directly to the charity.

The book is available to buy now from the ground floor library at the hospital.