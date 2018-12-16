Sheffield author’s favourable reviews has readers anticipating her fourth book in 2018

Sheffield author Susan Day has been enjoying such favourable reviews with her first three novels that she has been penning a fourth which is due to be released early next year.

Her first two books Who Your Friends Are and The Roads They Travelled superbly captured exciting eras and the joys and complications of friendships.

Pictured is Susan Day's debut novel Who Your Freinds Are.

The debut novel Who Your Friends Are tells the story of two young girls who become best friends in the 1950s and whose lives move in very different directions.

Her second publication The Roads They Travelled starts with a bike ride on a wartime morning among friends.

It follows the paths they take in the ensuing years through good times and bad, marriage and work, children and divorce, illness and loss.

And to top it all, the story is all wrapped up with an unsolved mystery.

The characters are painted without a shred of sentimentality and even grimly at times but they are real and that makes you love them.

This book finishes with an emotional masterstroke that will leave readers in tears.

Susan Day’s third book Hollin Clough bravely ventures into the secrets that families may hold and the possible dangers if truths are ever known.

A superbly tangled web is spun by Susan Day losing nothing of her skill to brilliantly capture endearing and flawed characters.

All three of Susan Day’s Leaping Boy Publication books have been so well received by the publishers they have been re-publishing revised editions.

Any or all of the books would make for wonderful gifts or Christmas presents for friends and loved ones.

The books are available by ordering via Amazon www.amazon.co.uk and Waterstones www.waterstones.com.

For the direct links visit the bottom of www.susanday.books.co.uk.