Motorists are facing huge delays this morning thanks to a broken down lorry in Hillsborough.

First South Yorkshire are reporting that there are delays of up to 40 minutes at Hillsborough Corner inbound to city due to the broken down vehicle.

Motorists said traffic was at a standstill with many urging others to avoid the area.

Chris Graham posted: “Well on my way to work finally after most of Hillsborough being at a standstill thanks to a huge truck breaking down on Hillsborough corner, someone has to do something about the traffic issue in this city, it gets worse on a daily basis!”

Dean Myers posted: “Lorry broken down Hillsborough corner. Incompetent traffic management not allowing southbound traffic to go through bus gates. 20 minutes to get round an obstacle course instead.”

Jayne Downing wrote: “Avoid going in to Hillsborough via Holme lane lorry broke down causing chaos.”

