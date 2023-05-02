News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
8 minutes ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
23 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Sheffield artist wins grand prize in international photography competition

Sheffield artist Kathryn Cooper has been awarded the grand prize in the International Wildbird Photo Competition.

By Kathryn CooperContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:28 BST
Grand prize winning artist and Sheffield local, Kathryn CooperGrand prize winning artist and Sheffield local, Kathryn Cooper
Grand prize winning artist and Sheffield local, Kathryn Cooper

The jury, chaired by wildlife photographers Stephanie and David Allemand awarded 10 images out of over 4000 entries from all over the world as part of the French Bird and Nature Festival.

Kathryn had two further images exhibited as part of the festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her work uses a technique similar to long exposure to capture the fluid-like motion of flocks of starlings.

Most Popular
The winning image, entitled "Funnel" captures the flock as it swirls, twists and turns, forming shapes like funnels and tornadoes as the birds seek a suitable spot to land.The winning image, entitled "Funnel" captures the flock as it swirls, twists and turns, forming shapes like funnels and tornadoes as the birds seek a suitable spot to land.
The winning image, entitled "Funnel" captures the flock as it swirls, twists and turns, forming shapes like funnels and tornadoes as the birds seek a suitable spot to land.

The winning image was taken at the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust reserve at Potteric Carr in Doncaster, where tens or even hundreds of thousands of starlings gather over winter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spectacle, known as a murmuration, intensifies when the birds form a coherent 3D “cloud” that appears move as one, twisting and contorting into various shapes.

Kathryn said: “I am delighted to be recognised internationally.

"This is a competition that I am proud to be part of.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is really important to me that I create my work locally so to see both art and wildlife from Yorkshire and Derbyshire exhibited on a world stage is wonderful”.

You can see more of Kathryn’s work at KathrynCooperWildlife.com

Kathryn has a large exhibition coming up in Montreal running from June for one year.

Related topics:SheffieldDoncasterStephanieYorkshire Wildlife TrustYorkshire