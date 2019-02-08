A Sheffield-based artist is taking to the galleries again with a new art installation.

World acclaimed cartoonist and illustrator Phlegm will present solo show Mausoleum of the Giants at a venue currently under-wraps in March.

Phlegm will present solo showMausoleum of the Giants in March. Picture by Chris Saunders.

Phlegm has been teasing at the secret location on Instagram, sharing photos of new art installations in a rustic, indoor setting.

The mystery man has earned worldwide recognition with his intricate, narrative-rich murals painted on public or abandoned structures throughout Sheffield.

He is well-known as the Sheffield Banksy for shunning all forms of publicity, preferring instead to remain anonymous.

Chris Pritchard, manager of The Riverside Pub, spoke to The Star in 2011 after requesting that Phlegm painted on the building.

He said: “What he does is absolutely amazing.

“The level of detail is meticulous and the use of just black and white to make them stand out looks stunning.

“The number of people who come in to the pub and talk about that painting since it has gone up is amazing – people genuinely love what he’s doing.”

After spending the last couple of years working on small copper engravings and ink drawings, his new installation is based on larger than life sculptures as physical, 3D versions of his iconic characters.

The sculptures are said to occupy halls, corridors and rooms of an abandoned factory with their ‘cumbersome’ bodies.

All is set to be revealed via the event’s website on March 11, ahead of the exhibition which will be open to the public from March 20 to April 6.

Check the installation’s website here for the big reveal.