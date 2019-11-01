From his hospital bed, the 53-year-old tweeted a thumbs up picture as he recovered from a seven hour operation yesterday.

Pete, a former supermarket worker and postman who is now internationally renowned for his gritty, cartoon style art often depicting the working class, described the NHS as ‘brilliant’ in his tweet.

He said: “Well the beautiful NHS has done it again and saved my life!

“Due to a diligent GP, skilled radiology team and top neurologists, a pesky little vein was spotted.

"Few months later, a brill radiology squad just did a seven hour op to block off the little blighter.

“The NHS is brilliant.”

In 2017, Peter underwent a life-saving liver transplant after being diagnosed with end stage liver disease, known more commonly as cirrhosis, two years earlier.

He has since made a full recovery and has staged a number of exhibitions.