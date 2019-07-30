Sheffield art students chosen to exhibit their work at major London festival
Three photography students from Sheffield have been selected to exhibit their work at Origins Creative Arts Festival, at London’s Truman Brewery.
Tula Alred, aged 16, and Natasha Thorns and Ellie Smith, both aged 17 were selected for the festival after their works caught the attention of the curators, who received a total of 360 submissions.
Tula Alred’s submission, ‘Golden Journey,’ explores the art of Kintsugi and giving new life to something broken by embracing scars, growing from it and finding beauty in it. Natasha Thorns’s submission, ‘Organic Formations,’ explores the feeling of human characteristics in different forms. The work of Ellie Smith is called ‘Who Do You Think You Are Impressing?’
Origins Creative Arts Festival is organised by awarding organisation UAL Awarding Body and provides art lovers, critics, industry professionals from the creative sector the chance to meet original 14 to 18-year-old creative talent from across the UK.
Anita Straffon, deputy chief executive at The Sheffield College, said: “Our students develop the skills that industry needs and that enable them to go further in education, employment and their careers.”
“To have three students selected for this prestigious exhibition is fantastic. I’d like to congratulate them on their success and thank our talented staff for providing such a high quality learning experience.”
Student Natasha said: “I felt really shocked and so happy when I found out that my work had been chosen for the exhibition. I’ve really enjoyed my college course and the way that my tutors have encouraged me to think differently and in an unconventional way.”
Origins Creative Arts Festival is a free festival that showcases work from some of the UK’s most talented students taking pre-degree creative arts subjects.
Ross Anderson, director of UAL Awarding Body, said: “The Origins Creative Arts Festival offers students a moment in time when they can experience what it is like to be an arts professional.”