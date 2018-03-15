Sheffield area construction firm hails apprenticeships as 'solution for the future'

A Sheffield area construction firm which has invested heavily in apprentices has hailed them as a 'solution for the future'.

For the last five years, Chesterfield-based design, build and property maintenance firm A-Rock Construction Ltd have been working with apprenticeship training provider Learning Unlimited, the training arm of the Chesterfield College Group,

An apprentice at A-Rock Construction in Chesterfield.

They take on a number of new bricklaying, plumbing, and bench and site joinery apprentices at Level 2 each year and have also progressed learners on to Level 3 to further develop their skills ready for their future career in the industry.

HR and training project manager, Joyce Miles, said: “As a construction company, we realise that we’ve got to invest in the young generation to get the skills we are going to need for years to come.

"We want to upskill our staff because the industry is changing all the time.

Things are changing out on site, things are changing in the way we build, materials are changing and so is the equipment we use, so we’ve got to keep up with that.”

“We encourage our apprentices to develop as many skills as possible before they leave us.

"As well as offering them the chance to progress, we also train apprentices in emergency first aid at work, health and safety, asbestos awareness and personal protective equipment.”

The firm say they are so committed to providing opportunities for trainees as they believe apprentices are the solution to the skills the construction industry will need in the future.

Bench joinery apprentice Jobe Tattersall-Ward, said she was really enjoying her apprenticeship with A-Rock.

She said: “I am always learning something new - either joinery skills or how to get on in the workplace.

"The biggest benefits for me are to be in a real workplace and learn from adults who have lots of experience.

"It really helps you to focus on your work and your qualification. I hope I can stay with A-Rock after my apprenticeship because I really like it here.”

Mark Bennington, managing director of Learning Unlimited, said: it was a 'privilege' to work alongside companies like A-Rock Construction and others who 'understand the value of investing in the next generation or their workforce'.

He added: "We are proud sponsors of the North Midlands and South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards and we’re looking forward to highlighting where apprenticeships can lead and celebrating companies and individuals who are already benefiting from them.”

To enter this year's North Midlands and South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, visit www.thestar.co.uk/apprenticeshipawards/enter by 6pm on Thursday, March 29.