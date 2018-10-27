Sheffield architects wins national acclaim after dream Oughtibridge home appears on Grand Designs

Sheffield-based architects CODA Bespoke have won national acclaim after their work was featured on Channel 4 show Grand Designs.

The firm created a £345,000 double dream home for identical twins Nik and Jon Daughtry on a 200-year-old corn mill site in Oughtibridge.

They turned the site into two five-bedroom homes which manage to retain the original centuries old features while at the same time creating a modern living environment.

CODA Bespoke associate director, Abel Hinchliffe, said: “This was a great project to work on but one that came with a set of very specific challenges.”

“Not only was there the site’s past, which everybody was determined had to be preserved, but there was also the fact that we had to create two family homes in what is actually quite a small space.

“We came up with a design that filled all Nik and Jon’s wishes, a brilliantly contemporary pair of properties that also pays tribute to the story of the site and, through the use of materials, to the bigger story of Sheffield’s industrial heritage”

The internationally popular TV show, hosted by expert Kevin McCloud, showed how the challenging project included the uncovering of the original water mill, which was then included in the construction of the two properties.

Each home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, with the properties perched on stilts to maximise on the rural outlook.

The 80-metre dam, which once provided power for the corn mill, was also been cleaned and restored, providing a haven for kingfishers and other wildlife.