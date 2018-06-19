Sheffield and Rotherham men charged over rape of girl, aged 14

Two men from Sheffield and Rotherham have been charged over the rape of a girl, aged 14.

The men have been charged as part of the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse and exploitation in Rotherham.

Waseem Khaliq, 33, from Eldon Street in Sheffield city centre and Abid Saddiq, 37, from Walter Street, Masbrough, Rotherham, were arrested on Monday, June 11 over offences dating back to 2000 and are due before Sheffield magistrates on June 21.

Saddiq is accused of raping a girl under 14 and aiding and abetting Waseem Khaliq to indecently assault a girl aged 14.

Khaliq is charged with indecently assaulting a girl aged 14 and aiding and abetting Abid Saddiq to rape a girl aged 14.

They have also been charged with child abduction after two girls, aged 14 and 15, were allegedly taken to Sheffield for the purposes of sexual activity in 2002.