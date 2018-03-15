Sheffield and Leeds go head to head in poll of Britain's most attractive cities - but which was named best?

They have long been South and West Yorkshire rivals - and now Sheffield and Leeds have gone head to head in a poll to find Britain's most attractive cities to live in.

Both were named in the top ten - but it was Leeds who came out on top in the study by the Royal Mail, claiming 7th spot ahead of Sheffield in 9th.

Edinburgh was named as the most attractive city in the UK to live and work in - ahead of London, although the UK capital scored higher on earnings, employment and business activity.

The study assessed 12 cities on nine categories including access to education, green space and healthcare, cultural services and housing costs.

The Scottish capital came first on access to education and performed well on job opportunities, business community, earnings and access to green space, which covers 28% of the city.

Bristol was in third place while Newcastle-Gateshead was fourth and Manchester fifth overall.

Glasgow took sixth place ahead of Leeds in 7th while Cardiff nudged just ahead of Sheffield for eighth spot in the rundown.

The list was completed by Liverpool, Belfast and Birmingham.

Royal Mail spokesman David Gold said: “This new research from Royal Mail shows there is hot competition among the UK’s leading cities to be the most attractive location for people to live and work in.

“Edinburgh has the edge on other economically significant UK cities. Bristol also performs well in categories including job opportunities, healthcare, business community and culture.”

UK'S MOST ATTRACTIVE CITIES TO LIVE AND WORK IN

1. Edinburgh

2. London

3. Bristol

4. Newcastle-Gateshead

5. Manchester

6. Glasgow

7. Leeds

8. Cardiff

9. Sheffield

10. Liverpool

11. Belfast

12. Birmingham