Sheffield and Hallamshire FA chairman charged over ‘abusive’ comments allegedly shared online​

Have your say

The chairman of Sheffield and Hallamshire FA has been charged by the national governing body for allegedly sharing ‘abusive’ comments on social media.

Brian Jones has voluntarily resigned from his role on The FA Council and The FA Judicial Panel.

News.

READ MORE: Cocaine drug-driver is jailed after he was spotted weaving across the road

The Star understands he has also temporarily stepped down from his role at Sheffield and Hallamshire FA but this has not yet been confirmed.

The FA did not give specific details about the nature of the allegations against Mr Jones.

But in a statement. the football governing body said: “Brian Jones has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.

READ MORE: Teenage Sheffield kickboxer Scott Marsden died after ‘tragic fluke’ blow to chest during fight, inquest hears

“It is alleged that comments he shared on social media breached Rule E3[1] as they were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the words constituted an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in Rule E3[2], as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.

READ MORE: Coroner’s apology after photographs of Doncaster doorman’s death in Cambodia posted on the ‘dark web’

“Mr Jones has voluntarily stepped down from his role on The FA Council and The FA Judicial Panel.”

The Star has contacted Sheffield and Hallamshire FA for comment and we are waiting for a reply.

