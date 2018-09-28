Sheffield and Barnsley in running for share of £840 million Government fund

Sheffield and Barnsley are in the running for a share of an £840 million Government fund to improve transport links between town and city centres and their suburbs.

CRIME: Second man stabbed in Centertainment brawl in Sheffield

Prime Minister Theresa May announced today that £60 million is on offer this year to kick start transport upgrades.

The idea is that better transport links will mean more well-paid jobs and opportunities for local people.

COURT: Sheffield men jailed over drugs worth £60k found in city house



Sheffield and Barnsley councils have been selected to bid for a share of the cash, which will be available to fund the upgrade of public transport links over the next four years.

VIDEO: Over 40 arrested in knife crime operation in South Yorkshire

A grant of £50,000 has been made available to develop bids for the cash.

PM Mrs May said: “Right at the heart of the Northern Powerhouse, Yorkshire’s cities are renowned across the country for their industry and innovation.

“And we’re continuing to back communities across Yorkshire to maximise their potential for growth, with over £1 billion committed to the Great North Rail project and £106 million spent on improvements to the M1 around Sheffield.

“Alongside £13 billion committed to transport across the north of England, the Transforming Cities Fund will continue to empower our cities to put in place the infrastructure they need to thrive and make sure everyone has access to opportunities, regardless of where they live.”