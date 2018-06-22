Sheffield among worst places in country for dog attacks on postal workers

Sheffield is one of the worst places in the country for dog attacks on postal workers.

Figures released by the Royal Mail show there were 42 attacks on postmen and women in the year to April 2018 across the S postcode, which includes Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, plus parts of north Derbyshire and north Nottinghamshire.

VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge plumes of black smoke spotted as fire rages near Doncaster town centre

This was 18 per cent down compared to the previous year but the area still ranked sixth on a table showing the highest number of attacks in which Belfast came out top with 82 incidents.

The DN postcode, which covers Doncaster and parts of Lincolnshire and Humberside, had 23 attacks - down 15 per cent compared to the previous year.

Nationwide there were 2, 275 dog attacks, meaning there are more than 44 incidents every week in the UK.

Royal Mail released the figures to coincide with Dog Awareness Week, which runs from June 25 to 30, in which they are appealing for dog owners to be more responsible and keep their pets out of the way when the postman or woman calls.

​UPDATE: Firefighters damping down at scene of huge Doncaster scrap yard blaze

Dr Shaun Davis, group global director of safety, health, wellbeing and sustainability for the Royal Mail, said: "One attack is still one attack too many. Our research continues to show that attacks happen most often in the summer, so we are continuing our campaign to appeal to customers to help us cut attacks across the UK.

“I am pleased that the overall dog attacks numbers continue to fall, but I am still very concerned that in some postcodes attacks are on the increase.

“Dog attacks have a devastating effect on our people and on our customers and we hope we can make a further impact in these areas. We will also be rolling out new interactive training for our people in the hot spot areas to try and help us to do that."

Dave Joyce, national health and safety officer for the Communication Workers Union, added: "The failure of some dog owners to control their animals remains a major concern for postal workers and the public.

Teenage boy stabbed outside Sheffield pub

"Seven postal workers are attacked by dogs every working day of the year which is unacceptable. The whole idea of Dog Awareness Week is to highlight the problem and the repercussions for dog owners and the victims, many of whom are seriously injured.

“We are appealing to all customers who are dog owners to work with us and think twice when the postman calls. Put the dog away in secure room before opening the door to collect and sign for your delivery."