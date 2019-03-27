Sheffield adventurer Yvonne inspires others to enjoy the outdoors

Darnall adventurer, Yvonne Witter, is urging people across the country to get outdoors as the newest recruit of an Ordnance Survey project.

Yvonne is joining OS’s GetOutside campaign, which is designed to tackle rising inactivity in Great Britain by helping more people discover the joy of the outdoors and the physical and mental health benefits that brings.

She was chosen by OS to become a GetOutside champion for her work as a community mentor for Peak District Mosaic, a collective made up of individuals from BME (black and minority ethnic) communities around the Peak District National Park.

Yvonne met her 60 fellow OS GetOutside champions at an event in Cheshire where they were joined by endurance adventurer Sean Conway and paralympian Mel Nicholls. The champions, chosen for their ability to communicate their love for being outside, include journalists, bloggers and authors who all write about their adventures in Britain.

Yvonne, who this year plans to lead group walks, cycling trips and various other activities to get more people to access and enjoy the outdoors, among other challenges, said: “I am passionate about encouraging others to get outside. I am a natural motivator and was very honoured to be selected as one of the GetOutside Champions.”

Yvonne urged others to get on board, said it meant a lot to motivate others to get outside and added: “I have been the Chairperson for Peak District Mosaic since 2016. My involvement with Mosaic started in 2008 when I signed up as a Champion.

“I have been very proactive in learning the skills and increasing my knowledge of the countryside to be able to introduce others to the Peak District National Park.”

She spoke to those who don’t know what to do or where to go: “The experience has equipped me with the necessary tools to develop a walking group and other initiatives/activities to continue engaging with communities to access the countryside. “