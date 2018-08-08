Sheffield address issued with full closure order after persistent anti-social behaviour

A full closure order has been issued against an address in Sheffield city centre after persistent anti-social behaviour was reported there.

The order was issued on 119 Edward Street in Sheffield city centre - S3 7GH - under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2015 (section 80).

A copy of the order issued against the property.

Officers said that the order came about as a result of work by the Sheffield central policing team, who are leading the effort to tackle anti-social behaviour around drug use and other activity in this area.

Sergeant Dave Cremin of the Sheffield west policing team said the closure order should result in 'significant improvements' in the quality of life for the residents.

The order will remain in place until midnight on November 2, 2018.

Anyone other than the owner, contractors or - on one occasion to collect belongings - the tenant risks being arrested and possibly imprisoned for up to six months.