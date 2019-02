All these photos date from half a century ago - showing what Sheffield was like in 1969. How many faces and places can you remember?

1. Barker's Pool The Gaumont Cinema in Barker's Pool.

2. Sheffield police Ex CID chief Arnold Robinson in his office in 1969.

3. Herdings Fun in the sun at Herdings in 1969.

4. Firth Brown, Carlisle Street A fire rages at Firth Brown in Carlisle Street in the summer of 1969.

