Sheffield 40 years ago: What did city look like in 1979? RETRO PHOTO GALLERY
Ever wondered what Sheffield city centre looked like exactly forty years ago?
We've delved back into our archives with this wonderful collection of images showing how Sheffield looked in 1979 - exactly four decades ago. How much can you remember?
1. Sheffield station
The aftermath of a train crash at Sheffield station in March 1979 - six people were injured but there were no fatalities.
2. Gleadless
A sunny day in Gleadless forty years ago.
3. Fitzalan Square
A long queue for the taxis in Fitzalan Square.
4. Parkway
A strike at the Parkway Industrial Estate in spring 1979.
