Sheffield 40 years ago: What did city look like in 1979? RETRO PHOTO GALLERY

We've delved back into our archives with this wonderful collection of images showing how Sheffield looked in 1979 - exactly four decades ago. How much can you remember?

1. Sheffield station The aftermath of a train crash at Sheffield station in March 1979 - six people were injured but there were no fatalities.

2. Gleadless A sunny day in Gleadless forty years ago.

3. Fitzalan Square A long queue for the taxis in Fitzalan Square.

4. Parkway A strike at the Parkway Industrial Estate in spring 1979.

